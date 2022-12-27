Mark Pilgrim shares update: 'Would have been nice being home for Christmas'

Mark Pilgrim shared a health update from the hospital over the festive weekend.

The veteran radio DJ – who has been in medical care since October after suffering a collapsed lung in September – shared a photo of his makeshift Christmas dinner with his family on Saturday.

"Would have been nice being home for Christmas. More important though is who you spend it with," Pilgrim captioned a collage of their festive celebration.

"Adrienne, the girls and I making the most of the room."

The 53-year-old also thanked Hot 102.7FM for "supplying the traditional Christmas dinner, decorating the room and making it so special!"

Pilgrim started celebrating the festive season earlier this month when he shared a photo of himself wrapped "like a Christmas tree" to film a "quick video" for his radio station. Pilgrim continues to recover in the General Ward after undergoing multiple medical procedures and spending a month in the Intensive Care Unit.



The radio presenter was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February.

