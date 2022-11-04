Mark Pilgrim shares video update on 8th day in hospital: 'I'm on track to regain balance in my body'

Mark Pilgrim has been in ICU for eight days after undergoing surgery to attend to a collapsed lung.

The South African radio personality shared a video to thank "everyone" for their support and to give some good news.

"My tumours are still shrinking, and I'm on track to regain balance in my body," he said in the video.

The South African radio personality shared a video on Thursday to say: "Thank you to everyone that's been sending messages of support."

"Your thoughts, your prayers, your love. Thank you so much!"

Pilgrim also shared some good news: "My tumours are still shrinking, and I'm on track to regain balance in my body."



The 53-year-old underwent surgery last week to attend to a collapsed lung he has been struggling with since September.

"Over the past month, I've had a hiccup with my lung with lots of fluid build-up," Pilgrim said in the video. "I've one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country busy fixing me up at the moment, along with my incredible oncologist."

He added that he would "hopefully" be in ICU for "just another week or two" and promised to be "back on my feet and back on radio" when he can.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

On day 7 in ICU, Pilgrim showed that he was recovering well and feeling stronger with a photo of himself using his bed "for a bit of exercise".



SEE THE SNAP HERE:

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.



The 53-year-old has since shared his journey publicly on social media and in a vlog YouTube series.

