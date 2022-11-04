2h ago

add bookmark

Mark Pilgrim shares video update on 8th day in hospital: 'I'm on track to regain balance in my body'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Pilgrim
Mark Pilgrim
Photo: Instagram/@markpilgrimza
  • Mark Pilgrim has been in ICU for eight days after undergoing surgery to attend to a collapsed lung.
  • The South African radio personality shared a video to thank "everyone" for their support and to give some good news.
  • "My tumours are still shrinking, and I'm on track to regain balance in my body," he said in the video.

Mark Pilgrim has been in ICU for eight days.

The South African radio personality shared a video on Thursday to say: "Thank you to everyone that's been sending messages of support."

"Your thoughts, your prayers, your love. Thank you so much!"

Pilgrim also shared some good news: "My tumours are still shrinking, and I'm on track to regain balance in my body."

The 53-year-old underwent surgery last week to attend to a collapsed lung he has been struggling with since September.

"Over the past month, I've had a hiccup with my lung with lots of fluid build-up," Pilgrim said in the video. "I've one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country busy fixing me up at the moment, along with my incredible oncologist."

He added that he would "hopefully" be in ICU for "just another week or two" and promised to be "back on my feet and back on radio" when he can.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

On day 7 in ICU, Pilgrim showed that he was recovering well and feeling stronger with a photo of himself using his bed "for a bit of exercise".

SEE THE SNAP HERE: 

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

The 53-year-old has since shared his journey publicly on social media and in a vlog YouTube series.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark pilgrimlocal celebrities
For subscribers
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title

02 Nov

The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title
A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield

31 Oct

A tribute to Jeremy Mansfield
From Kanye to Oscar: The scandals that cost celebs millions

28 Oct

From Kanye to Oscar: The scandals that cost celebs millions
Read more here
Showmax
What's new in November on Showmax»

01 Nov

What's new in November on Showmax»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

01 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»

01 Nov

S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»
Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»

28 Oct

Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo