Matthew Booth speaks out: 'The matter has been handed over to my attorneys'

"The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief," former professional footballer Matthew Booth told News24 in a statement on Wednesday.

He added, "I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course."



This follows a series of cheating allegations made against him on social media by his wife, Sonia Booth.

In the posts, which have since gone viral, Sonia claimed she’d been tracking Matthew for months and made various allegations against him and Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

"It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Möller family," Matthew added.

He appealed to Mthombeni-Möller, the corporates, and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development initiatives "not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that’s being done, and that which lies ahead".

Sonia on Tuesday did not want to add anything further when approached by News24 for comment. Bongani Mthombeni-Möller has not made a public statement following the allegations made against her.

OPINION | Cheesecake and cheating – When a celebrity scandal explodes on social media



