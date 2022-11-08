1h ago

add bookmark

Metro FM newsreader Pearl Shongwe, 35, has died

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pearl Shongwe
Pearl Shongwe
Photo: Instagram/@pearlshongwe

Metro FM and Daily Thetha anchor Pearl Shongwe has died. She was 35.

"It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe," the newsreader's family confimed in a statement to News24.

Per the statement, Shongwe died in her sleep. Her body was discovered by neighbours on Tuesday. 

"Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts."

The family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning, adding that memorial details would be shared in due course.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Shongwe's career in broadcasting started in 2010, when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter.

She went on to work as a floor MC at Silverstar Casino, and as a reporter for SABC Sport. She also lent her voice to the broadcaster's flagship programs, including a children sport show, Sports Buzz.

Tributes poured in on social media following the news of her death.

"The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family," read a tweet from the official  South African Broadcasting Corporation's Twitter account.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
For subscribers
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

13h ago

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals

04 Nov

8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title

02 Nov

The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title
Read more here
Showmax
What's new in November on Showmax»

01 Nov

What's new in November on Showmax»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

01 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»

01 Nov

S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»
Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»

28 Oct

Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo