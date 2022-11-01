46m ago

Migos member TakeOff, 28, shot dead - reports

accreditation
TakeOff
TakeOff
Photo: Getty Images

TakeOff, a member of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, according to entertainment outlet TMZ. He was 28 years old.

According to the reports, the rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo at around 02:30 on Tuesday morning. Houston police said they reported to a shooting overnight and one person was dead at the scene, but would not confirm the victim's identity until the family had been notified.

Two other people who were shot in the altercation were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. It's unclear what their conditions are. Quavo was not injured.

No other details have been released.

Shortly before his death, TakeOff tweeted a clip of the music video for his song with Quavo, Messy.

TakeOff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo was his uncle, and Offset his cousin.


