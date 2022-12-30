Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child: 'We love you Halo Marie Cannon!'

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, and his second with model Alyssa Scott.

The pair welcomed a a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, 14 December.

Halo's birth comes a month after Cannon welcomed his 11th child, and his third with Abby De La Rosa.

Alyssa Scott announced that she welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, 14 December.

Baby Halo is her second child with Cannon. The pair lost their son Zen in 2021 at just five months old after battling brain cancer.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote alongside a video of baby Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Scott shared a second post, the first photo of little Halo fast asleep. "Hi baby!! 12/14/22," reads the caption.



Halo's birth comes a month after Cannon welcomed his 11th child, and his third with Abby De La Rosa.



De La Rosa - with whom he shares twins Zion and Zillion - announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June. She later confirmed Cannon was the father.

The pair welcomed a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, on Friday, 11 November.

Cannon also shares Golden 'Sagon', Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole, Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

