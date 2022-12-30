2h ago

add bookmark

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child: 'We love you Halo Marie Cannon!'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
  • The pair welcomed a a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, 14 December. 
  • Halo's birth comes a month after Cannon welcomed his 11th child, and his third with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon has become a father for the 12th time.

Alyssa Scott announced that she welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, 14 December. 

Baby Halo is her second child with Cannon. The pair lost their son Zen in 2021 at just five months old after battling brain cancer.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote alongside a video of baby Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Scott shared a second post, the first photo of little Halo fast asleep. "Hi baby!! 12/14/22," reads the caption.

SEE THE SNAP HERE:

Halo's birth comes a month after Cannon welcomed his 11th child, and his third with Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa - with whom he shares twins Zion and Zillion - announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June. She later confirmed Cannon was the father.

The pair welcomed a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, on Friday, 11 November.

READ MORE | Nick Cannon is officially a father of 11, welcomes 3rd child with Abby De La Rosa 

Cannon also shares Golden 'Sagon', Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole, Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nick cannonalyssa scottcelebrities
For subscribers
Trevor Noah's year in review

29 Dec

Trevor Noah's year in review
Thuso Mbedu's year of success

29 Dec

Thuso Mbedu's year of success
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Read more here
Showmax
The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»

27 Dec

The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»
Who's next? The drama reaches the next level in The Wife S3»

27 Dec

Who's next? The drama reaches the next level in The Wife S3»
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

19 Dec

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

27 Dec

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo