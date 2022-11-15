Pearl Shongwe's family announce funeral service details

TV presenter and radio broadcaster Pearl Shongwe's family have announced her funeral service details.
Shongwe died in her sleep at her Johannesburg home last Tuesday. Neighbours discovered the 35-year-old's body.
"The funeral of our beloved daughter will be on Saturday, 19 November 2022," family spokesperson Khehla Tshabalala said in a press statement. "The family [will] hold an intimate service at the family home in Diepkloof Zone 5 at 06:30. The cortege will leave for the church service at the Welfare Centre at 07:30."
He added that her family was "deeply moved and humbled by the outpouring of support" they received since Shongwe's death.
The Metro FM presenter and Daily Thetha presenter will be laid to rest at the Nasrec Memorial Park.
Meanwhile, a memorial service to celebrate Shongwe's life will take place at the SABC's M1 Studio in Auckland Park on Wednesday, 16 November. It will start at noon.