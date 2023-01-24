PHOTO | Mark Pilgrim says he's 'really skinny' but he still has 'the end goal in sight'

Mark Pilgrim continues to share updates as he recovers from a collapsed lung.
The South African radio presenter, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2022, shared a photo while having fluid drained from his abdomen on Instagram.
"Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from [my] abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food," he wrote in the caption.
In a post shared last week, Pilgrim noted that he was "still out of breath doing the smallest things" but added that he is "walking a little further each day" without using a cane for support.
The 53-year-old was discharged from the hospital in December after undergoing multiple procedures to address his collapsed lung.
Pilgrim had spent a month in ICU and moved to the General Ward for another month before ringing in the new year at his home, which he shares with his fiancée, Adrienne Watkins.