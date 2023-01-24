PHOTO | Mark Pilgrim says he's 'really skinny' but he still has 'the end goal in sight'

Mark Pilgrim continues to share updates as he recovers from a collapsed lung.

The South African radio presenter, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2022, shared a photo while having fluid drained from his abdomen on Instagram.

"Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from [my] abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food," he wrote in the caption.

"It's not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever."

In a post shared last week, Pilgrim noted that he was "still out of breath doing the smallest things" but added that he is "walking a little further each day" without using a cane for support.



The 53-year-old was discharged from the hospital in December after undergoing multiple procedures to address his collapsed lung.

Pilgrim had spent a month in ICU and moved to the General Ward for another month before ringing in the new year at his home, which he shares with his fiancée, Adrienne Watkins.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



