1h ago

add bookmark

PHOTOS | The mind-blowing amount Mark Wahlberg's compound – featured in Entourage – is selling for

accreditation
Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Wahlberg.
Mark Wahlberg.
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

One of Mark Wahlberg's homes is up for sale for a whopping $28.5 million (R491 million).

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the 13 000 square-foot Beverly Hills compound has a full-size boxing ring and was seen in Entourage.

The massive estate overlooks the city and boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).

The compound includes a two-storey guesthouse with two bedrooms, a full kitchen, and a stand-alone gym with 3 000 square feet of workout space, two levels of equipment, and a full-size boxing ring.

The landscaped grounds offer citrus trees, multiple full-size sports courts, a putting green, a resort-style pool with waterfalls and grotto, outdoor entertainment areas including fire-pits, and a complete outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven.

The main home's primary suite is especially striking, featuring canyon views, a wood-burning fireplace, his-and-hers bathrooms with beautiful marble slab counters, luxurious aromatic oil-and-steam showers, a hair salon, and a private staff entrance.

The light-and-airy kitchen has top-of-the-range appliances, newly remodelled countertops, climate-controlled wine storage, and massive bi-fold windows that allow for indoor-outdoor living. White oak-wire-brushed-wood floors, grand high ceilings, and impeccable attention to detail make the home's multiple living areas truly spectacular, while the fully-equipped theatre with a 136" screen, wet bar, and wood-burning fireplace is fit for, well, a Hollywood mogul.

SEE INSIDE THE LAVISH COMPOUND HERE:

Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).
Mark Wahlberg
A look inside Mark Wahlberg's compound selling for $28.5 million (R491 million).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark wahlbergcelebrities
For subscribers
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

07 Dec

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

07 Dec

A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral

30 Nov

Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral
5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries

30 Nov

5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries
Read more here
Showmax
Stream new episode of Donkerbos»

06 Dec

Stream new episode of Donkerbos»
Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»

23 Nov

Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»
Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

06 Dec

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»

02 Dec

Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo