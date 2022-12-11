PHOTOS | The mind-blowing amount Mark Wahlberg's compound – featured in Entourage – is selling for

One of Mark Wahlberg's homes is up for sale for a whopping $28.5 million (R491 million).



According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the 13 000 square-foot Beverly Hills compound has a full-size boxing ring and was seen in Entourage.

The massive estate overlooks the city and boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The compound includes a two-storey guesthouse with two bedrooms, a full kitchen, and a stand-alone gym with 3 000 square feet of workout space, two levels of equipment, and a full-size boxing ring.



The landscaped grounds offer citrus trees, multiple full-size sports courts, a putting green, a resort-style pool with waterfalls and grotto, outdoor entertainment areas including fire-pits, and a complete outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven.

The main home's primary suite is especially striking, featuring canyon views, a wood-burning fireplace, his-and-hers bathrooms with beautiful marble slab counters, luxurious aromatic oil-and-steam showers, a hair salon, and a private staff entrance.

The light-and-airy kitchen has top-of-the-range appliances, newly remodelled countertops, climate-controlled wine storage, and massive bi-fold windows that allow for indoor-outdoor living. White oak-wire-brushed-wood floors, grand high ceilings, and impeccable attention to detail make the home's multiple living areas truly spectacular, while the fully-equipped theatre with a 136" screen, wet bar, and wood-burning fireplace is fit for, well, a Hollywood mogul.

