PHOTOS | Trevor Noah and Anele Mdoda thrown from river raft in 'extraordinary experience'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Trevor Noah
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Trevor Noah, Anele Mdoda and more are enjoying some time off in Costa Rica.

Noah, who exited The Daily Show in December as he returns to his stand-up comedy roots, is seen in a series on Mdoda's latest Instagram pics - after the being thrown off a river raft!

Detailing the ordeal, Mdoda shared: "Guys as I was thrown off the raft…I was like I'm good, @sizwedhlomo or @trevornoah will get me. After what felt like forever under the water when I got to open my eyes who do I see in the water with me… you guessed it right, the guys I was banking on to pull me out the water and save me."

She added, however: "What an extraordinary experience. My adrenaline department has been awakened. I want to go back in the river. The river and I are friends now," before revealing the orange shoes in the second frame are indeed hers.

The group, which included Sizwe Dhlomo, later posed for a photo after they were rescued.

"This is like when your mom says smile after a hiding," Mdoda joked.

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE:


trevor noahsizwe dhlomoanele mdodacelebrities
29 Dec 2022

29 Dec 2022

23 Dec 2022

23 Dec 2022

