PHOTOS | Trevor Noah and Anele Mdoda thrown from river raft in 'extraordinary experience'

Trevor Noah, Anele Mdoda and more are enjoying some time off in Costa Rica.

Noah, who exited The Daily Show in December as he returns to his stand-up comedy roots, is seen in a series on Mdoda's latest Instagram pics - after the being thrown off a river raft!

Detailing the ordeal, Mdoda shared: "Guys as I was thrown off the raft…I was like I'm good, @sizwedhlomo or @trevornoah will get me. After what felt like forever under the water when I got to open my eyes who do I see in the water with me… you guessed it right, the guys I was banking on to pull me out the water and save me."

She added, however: "What an extraordinary experience. My adrenaline department has been awakened. I want to go back in the river. The river and I are friends now," before revealing the orange shoes in the second frame are indeed hers.

The group, which included Sizwe Dhlomo, later posed for a photo after they were rescued.

"This is like when your mom says smile after a hiding," Mdoda joked.

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE:

