PHOTOS | Zakes Bantwini hangs out with Post Malone

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
Zakes Bantwini.
Zakes Bantwini.
Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Grammy-nominated musician, producer and businessman Zakes Bantwini hung with American rapper Post Malone after the Fifa World Cup came to an end in Qatar earlier this week. 

Zakes Bantwini shared photos of himself and the rapper spending time together over a drink on Tuesday. The world cup ended on Sunday after Argentina beat France on penalties in a final for the ages. 

"One day the musically deaf will hear," the South African musician wrote in the caption of a carousel.

In separate posts, Zakes Bantwini shared pictures of his Qatar trip. In one of the captions, he lauded the world cup for being amazing. 

"I'm doing some press in Qatar, they gotta know what it's like when you make it out the jungle [sic]," he wrote in the caption of another post. "Third world king from the ghetto." 

Other local celebrities who travelled to the Arabic country included Trevor Noah and Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo. The couple also attended the Qatar Fashion United show by CR Runway and painted the town red. 

"What a game! What a final! What a World Cup! Congratulations, Argentina," Basetsana wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Romeo. 



