Priscilla Presley files petition contesting Lisa Marie Presley's will

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • Priscilla Presley is contesting her daughter's will that removes her as head of her trust.
  • Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Priscilla and singer Elvis Presley, died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest.
  • "Lisa's intent was very clear," a friend of Elvis' daughter says amid the legal filing. "Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest."

Priscilla Presley is contesting the will of Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of singer Elvis Presley, died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

A little over a week later, she was laid to rest at Graceland, the Tennessee mansion that once belonged to her rock legend father.

"Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said at the emotional memorial.

Now, questioning a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's will, Priscilla has filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The amendment sought to replace her and her former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees with Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough (Benjamin died by suicide in 2020).

Priscilla Presley and Siegel served as the heads of a trust to manage the Presley estate, which includes a stake in Elvis Presley enterprises that owns a portion of the famed singer's intellectual property.

But Presley says after her daughter's death, she discovered a document removing her from the trust. She questions the "authenticity and validity" of the 2016 amendment, though, saying it wasn't revealed to her during her daughter's lifetime, while the document misspells her name, and her daughter's signature is "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature".

She adds it was never witnessed or notarized as such, and provisions don't appear on the signature page.

"Based on the foregoing, the Purported 2016 Amendment should be deemed invalid and the Trust, as amended and completely restated in 2010 is the controlling and authoritative document and its terms administered," the petition, via BBC, reads.

But a friend close to the late star tells People: "Lisa's intent was very clear," as they speak of her wanting her children to inherit the trust.

"Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest."


