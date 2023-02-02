2h ago

Priscilla Presley wants to 'keep family together', she says, amid will dispute

Priscilla Presley has broken her silence amid an ongoing dispute over Lisa Marie Presley's will.

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest – and it's since been discovered her mother had been removed from her trust.

The actor is contesting the will that names Lisa Marie's children as trustees of the Presley estate.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday," the 77-year-old told E! News in a statement on Wednesday, adding: "My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together."

She continued:

"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

Conflicting sentiments have come from those closest to Lisa Marie, however, with a friend of the singer telling NBC News contesting the will is nothing more than a "money grab" for Priscilla, who "had no relationship" with her daughter at the time of her death.


