2h ago

add bookmark

Rod Stewart's son rushed to hospital after going 'blue and unconscious'

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)

Rod Stewart recently revealed to FourFourTwo, a footballing publication, that he had a terrifying scare when his son had to be rushed to hospital.

Per People, Aiden, 11, whom he shares with wife Penny Lancaster, was playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart recalls. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad," he said.

Stewart is also dad to Alastair, 17, whom he also shares with Lancaster, as well as six other children from previous relationships.

Stewart said he wasn't sure how or why the incident happened – but there was another medical emergency at the game.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head — he's still not back. In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rod stewartcelebrities
For subscribers
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

07 Dec

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

07 Dec

A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral

30 Nov

Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral
5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries

30 Nov

5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries
Read more here
Showmax
Stream new episode of Donkerbos»

06 Dec

Stream new episode of Donkerbos»
Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»

23 Nov

Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»
Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

06 Dec

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»

02 Dec

Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo