Rod Stewart's son rushed to hospital after going 'blue and unconscious'

Rod Stewart recently revealed to FourFourTwo, a footballing publication, that he had a terrifying scare when his son had to be rushed to hospital.



Per People, Aiden, 11, whom he shares with wife Penny Lancaster, was playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart recalls. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad," he said.

Stewart is also dad to Alastair, 17, whom he also shares with Lancaster, as well as six other children from previous relationships.

Stewart said he wasn't sure how or why the incident happened – but there was another medical emergency at the game.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head — he's still not back. In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."

