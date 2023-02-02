1h ago

add bookmark

Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate's appeal against detention

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Andrew Tate will remain in detention until 27 February.
  • The news comes as the court rejected his appeal on Wednesday.
  • Tate, his brother and two other women are under investigation for alleged human trafficking and rape.

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will remain in police custody until 27 February after a Bucharest court rejected his appeal against his detention on Wednesday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since 29 December pending a criminal investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape and charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.

Their detention was extended until the end of this month on 20 January. On Wednesday a Bucharest court upheld the decision and rejected Tate's appeal. Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend the suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

Under Romanian legislation, prosecutors have filed charges against the four suspects, but the case is still under investigation and has not gone to trial.

"You know I'm innocent," Tate told reporters as he was taken inside the courtroom earlier in the day. Asked whether he was hoping to be released on Wednesday, he said: "There is not much justice in Romania."

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their alleged victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage. The victims were then coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain, prosecutors said.

Tate's defence lawyers have said prosecutors had no real evidence and have asked the judge to consider placing the suspects under house arrest rather than police detention.

"They asked the court for their freedom based on the lack of evidence against them and the lack of any criminal history," Tina Glandian, an American lawyer the Tates brought on their legal team as an advisor told reporters.

Andrew Tate gained mainstream notoriety for misogynistic remarks that got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account was reinstated in November after Elon Musk acquired the social media giant.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andrew tatecelebrities
For subscribers
10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers

01 Feb

10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers
10 actors who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie award

30 Jan

10 actors who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie award
Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened

27 Jan

Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened
Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time

25 Jan

Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time
Read more here
Showmax
Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»

01 Feb

Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»
The Real Housewives of Durban S3 coming 1 Feb»

01 Feb

The Real Housewives of Durban S3 coming 1 Feb»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

30 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson in The First Lady»

30 Jan

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson in The First Lady»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo