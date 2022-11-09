SABC1 mourns the death of Pearl Shongwe

Radio and TV personality Pearl Shongwe has died. She was 35.

According to a statement released by her family, Shongwe died in her sleep and was found on Tuesday morning.

After her death, SABC1 shared a statement paying tribute to the Daily Thetha presenter.

"This is a huge loss for the channel, and at only 35 years old, Pearl was at the prime of her career and contributed a lot to building a knowledgeable youth and imparted her knowledge about current issues to the youth of South Africa. SABC1 will forever be grateful for all she has done on the channel." -- Thulisile Nhlapo, Acting Head of SABC1 on the death of Pearl Shongwe.

The statement continued: "Pearl has contributed immensely to the broadcast industry in the form of voice over artist, producer, news anchor and TV host.



"SABC1 sends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. Rest in Power!"

Shongwe's family have asked for privacy during their grieving period, adding that memorial details would be announced in due course.