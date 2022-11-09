22m ago

add bookmark

SABC1 mourns the death of Pearl Shongwe

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pearl Shongwe
Pearl Shongwe
Photo: Veli Nhlapo/Gallo Images

Radio and TV personality Pearl Shongwe has died. She was 35.

According to a statement released by her family, Shongwe died in her sleep and was found on Tuesday morning. 

After her death, SABC1 shared a statement paying tribute to the Daily Thetha presenter.   

"This is a huge loss for the channel, and at only 35 years old, Pearl was at the prime of her career and contributed a lot to building a knowledgeable youth and imparted her knowledge about current issues to the youth of South Africa. SABC1 will forever be grateful for all she has done on the channel."
-- Thulisile Nhlapo, Acting Head of SABC1 on the death of Pearl Shongwe.

The statement continued: "Pearl has contributed immensely to the broadcast industry in the form of voice over artist, producer, news anchor and TV host. 

"SABC1 sends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. Rest in Power!"

Shongwe's family have asked for privacy during their grieving period, adding that memorial details would be announced in due course.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pearl shongwecelebrity deaths
For subscribers
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals

04 Nov

8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title

02 Nov

The painful truth behind Prince Harry's memoir title
Read more here
Showmax
What's new in November on Showmax»

01 Nov

What's new in November on Showmax»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

01 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»

01 Nov

S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»
Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»

28 Oct

Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo