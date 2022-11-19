Sho Madjozi announces children's book release

Warning: This article contains strong language

John Cena hitmaker Sho Madjozi announced that her children's book, ShoMa and the Stars, would be released next month.

Madjozi revealed the news in a recent interview with hip-hop star DA L.E.S on his YouTube channel.

"ShoMa and the Stars is the story that I'm releasing in December," the musician said. "It's also a huge dedication to my little fans."

"My little fans know they're called 'the stars'."



On Friday, the musician released her latest single, Toro, following a break from music. In the interview, Madjozi said she decided to return to music as she was "ready to release new stuff".

