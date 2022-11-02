Singer Davido's 3-year-old son dies in swimming pool drowning

Singer Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has died. The news comes just two weeks after he turned three, celebrating with his dad.



According to Associated Press, the Afrobeats star's son died after an apparent drowning in a swimming pool at the family's home in Lagos.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not home when the incident happened Monday night. Neither was chef and influencer, Chioma Rowland, the singer's fiancée and child's mother.

According to BBC, eight staff members have been taken in for questioning, with police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin saying they called police at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Monday following the incident.



"We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death," Hundeyin said. "His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night."

