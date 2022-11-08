Sonia Booth threatens to publish more 'if provoked'

Sonia Booth has continued claims about an alleged affair her husband, Matthew Booth, has been involved in.

Sonia grabbed social media's attention on Monday night, when she revealed how she had been tracking her husband's movements.

Mr and Mrs Booth's secretary has advised that the couple is not commenting on the recent revelations.

Sonia Booth has continued to share personal information about an alleged affair her husband, Matthew Booth, has been involved in since Valentine's Day.



Sonia went public with the information in a series of Instagram statements claiming she had been tracking her husband's movements with another woman for nine months.

READ MORE | Sonia Booth accuses Matthew Booth of infidelity in series of Instagram posts

After Sonia revealed various details about the alleged affair, she warned that if provoked, she would share the "not so PG findings" her private investigator collected.

She added she'd only do this after the couple's sons had finished writing their year-end exams. One of the couple's children is currently completing his Matric final exam amidst the public storm that has erupted around his parents.

She added that she had met the other woman's husband and received his "blessing" to share any information she collected regarding his wife and her husband.

Sonia has since labelled the expose #LegendsAndGroupies.

In another Instagram post late on Monday night, Sonia gave a reason for her decision to air her husband's dirty laundry.

"I would've let this one slide too until I realised my cake carrier Tupperware was at her house," Sonia wrote. "You don't mess with a township girl and her Tupperware!"

She added that Matthew ended up baking their son a cheesecake for his birthday the next day, but it was "floppy" and contributed to load shedding.

News24 spoke to both Mr and Mrs Booth's secretary. She advised that the couple would not be commenting on the recent revelations on social media.

Should that change at any time, News24 will add the comments to our reporting on the matter, which has been playing off on social media.



