Sonia Booth's sons send their mom a message of support: 'We got your back'

Sonia Booth's sons supported their mother amid her public separation from their father, Matthew Booth.

Noah and Nathan sent her a special birthday message days after Sonia accused the former pro soccer player of having an affair in a series of Instagram posts.

Matthew has since shared a statement that his lawyers are investigating the matter.

Sonia Booth has shared a sweet message she received from her and her estranged husband Matthew Booth's sons on her birthday.



It is unclear when the former beauty queen celebrates her special day, but on Saturday, she shared a video of the voice note Noah and Nathan sent her on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, Mami. We hope you have an amazing day relaxing, chilling," the boys say in the clip.

"We want you to know that we love you a lot. We got your back, [and] appreciate everything you've done for us. We're proud of you. We love you very, very much."

The message of support comes after Sonia and Matthew's marital troubles played out publicly on Instagram last week.



In a series of Instagram posts, Sonia accused Matthew of having an affair.

In her posts, she detailed occasions during which Matthew allegedly spent time with the other woman and included an incident that involved the former pro soccer player baking the woman a cheesecake.

Matthew shared a statement following the allegations.

"The matter has been handed over to my attorneys, who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief," Matthew told News24.

Sonia then responded to Matthew in an Instagram post.

