South African musician Mampintsha, 40, has died

Mampintsha of hit group Big Nuz has died. He was 40.

The South African musician died on Saturday after Afrotainment announced Mampintsha was hospitalised after suffering a stroke last week.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of multi-award winning artist, Mampinstsha," Afrotainment confirmed in a statement.

Mampintsha of hit group Big Nuz has died. He was 40.



According to reports, the South African musician died on Saturday after suffering a stroke last week.

Afrotainment confirmed the news on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of multi-award winning artist, Mampinstsha. Born Mandla Maphumulo from Umlazi, KZN of Big Naz fame passed away on 24 December."

The statement concluded that funeral and memorial details would be confirmed.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation confirmed the musician's death on Twitter: "In memory of Big Nuz group member Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, SAMRO sends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues. Mampintsha will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the South African music industry."



In memory of Big Nuz group member Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, SAMRO sends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues.



Mampintsha will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the South African music industry.#Mampintsha#RipMampintsha pic.twitter.com/sSFJai04qV — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 24, 2022

In a statement released by music label Afrotainment Thursday, Mampintsha – real name Mandla Maphumulo – was hospitalised after suffering a stroke following a performance with Big Nuz.

"He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctor's observation," the statement said. "The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Mampitsha was married to Babes Wodumo. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2021 and had been working on their marriage, as seen on their reality show, Uthando Lodumo.



The second season was released in September.

The first season of the couple's reality show gave viewers a front-row seat into the couple's lobola negotiations, their star-studded wedding celebration, and the anticipation of the birth of their first child, affectionately known as "Sponge".

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



