1h ago

add bookmark

South African musician Mampintsha, 40, has died

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mampintsha
Mampintsha
Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo
  • Mampintsha of hit group Big Nuz has died. He was 40.
  • The South African musician died on Saturday after Afrotainment announced Mampintsha was hospitalised after suffering a stroke last week.
  • "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of multi-award winning artist, Mampinstsha," Afrotainment confirmed in a statement.

Mampintsha of hit group Big Nuz has died. He was 40.

According to reports, the South African musician died on Saturday after suffering a stroke last week.

Afrotainment confirmed the news on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of multi-award winning artist, Mampinstsha. Born Mandla Maphumulo from Umlazi, KZN of Big Naz fame passed away on 24 December."

The statement concluded that funeral and memorial details would be confirmed.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation confirmed the musician's death on Twitter: "In memory of Big Nuz group member Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, SAMRO sends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues. Mampintsha will always be remembered for his  immense contribution to the South African music industry."

In a statement released by music label Afrotainment Thursday, Mampintsha – real name Mandla Maphumulo – was hospitalised after suffering a stroke following a performance with Big Nuz. 

"He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctor's observation," the statement said. "The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Mampitsha was married to Babes Wodumo. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2021 and had been working on their marriage, as seen on their reality show, Uthando Lodumo.

The second season was released in September.

The first season of the couple's reality show gave viewers a front-row seat into the couple's lobola negotiations, their star-studded wedding celebration, and the anticipation of the birth of their first child, affectionately known as "Sponge".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mampintshacelebrity deaths
For subscribers
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Meet Spanish singing sensation Rosalía

23 Dec

Meet Spanish singing sensation Rosalía
SA TV in 2022

23 Dec

SA TV in 2022
Read more here
Showmax
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

19 Dec

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
Countdown to Christmas with this heartwarming movie collection»

19 Dec

Countdown to Christmas with this heartwarming movie collection»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

19 Dec

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»

13 Dec

Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo