Thuso Mbedu's dreams of 'working on a comic' come true with new Stranger Comics deal

The South African actor has signed a deal to pen a new tale in Stranger Comics' Tales of Asunda afro-fantasy series.

Tales of Asunda "It will be a lot of hard work, but it will be worth it," Mbedu said, announcing the news.

After the success of her role in the limited series The Underground Railroad in 2021 and making her feature film debut in The Woman King earlier this year, the South African actor is branching out.

According to Gizmodo, Mbedu has signed a deal with Stranger Comics to pen a new tale in the publisher's Tales of Asunda afro-fantasy series.

The actor will co-write Niobe: She-Tribe with Stranger Comics president Sebastian A. Jones. The story follows Tales of Asunda's lead character, Niobe, as "she finds herself thrust into an ethical conflict when she encounters a tribal society that selects its new leader in a fight to the death. She finds herself up against generations of traditional customs or facing the idea of keeping herself hidden away from the world of Asunda."

Artist Tehani Farr did the cover artwork for the issue.

SEE A FIRST LOOK AT THE COVER HERE:

Artwork: Tehani Farr

"Upon meeting Thuso I knew I had to work with her. Her honesty and modest genius hold a wellspring of magical and relatable stories that need to be told," Jones said in a statement.



Sharing the news on Instagram, Mbedu wrote: "At some point this year, I remember sitting in my apartment thinking, 'Working on a comic and working towards an anime is a must-happen for me. In this lifetime. It will be a lot of hard work, but it will be worth it.' And then Stranger Comics happened."

