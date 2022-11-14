3h ago

Tiffany Trump ties the knot days before dad Donald Trump gears up to announce presidential bid

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos.
Photo: ASTRID STAWIARZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERIC
  • Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and Maria Maples, married Michael Boulos on Saturday.
  • The couple tied the knot just days before Trump is expected to announce his third bid for the White House.
  • The former US president said he'd be making a "very big announcement" about his run at Mar-a-Lago, where the two tied the knot, on Tuesday, 15 November.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at her family's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiffany is the daughter of former US president Donald Trump and actor Marla Maples.

The news comes as Trump is reportedly expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. He said he'd make a "very big announcement" about his run at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, 15 November.

"We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," Maples told People, however.

A second source told the publication all the Trump family members were in attendance – Ivanka, in particular, who was part of Tiffany's bridal party, provided "total support". 

Tiffany has always had a "strained" relationship with her father, "exacerbated by the presidency," and has steered clear of getting involved in his political endeavours, unlike her siblings.

Nevertheless, the source said Saturday was "a joyous family occasion".

"Marla and Tiffany have talked about this day for a very long time," the insider added. "She is so proud of her daughter and feels she chose the right man."  

The businessman and media personality turned US president was there to walk his daughter down the aisle, and the two shared a father-daughter dance as well.


