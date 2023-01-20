Tiger King's Carole Baskin says dead husband Don Lewis is actually alive in resurfaced clip

Carole Baskin's husband Don Lewis is reportedly "alive and well" and living in Costa Rica, according to Baskin herself.

The revelation was made in an interview Baskin did in 2021 that has since resurfaced.

The star, who rose to fame following Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, says she's "surprised" media is just now seeing the interview.

Tiger King fans, the plot thickens, as Carole Baskin opens up about missing husband, Don Lewis, who we'd all presumed to be dead.

Following the events in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Baskin spoke out in a 2021 interview about Lewis' whereabouts, but it would appear the clip has since resurfaced.

Baskin told This Morning: "They [Homeland Security] said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."

She added Tiger King 2 producers also presented her with a letter that appears to be from Homeland Security confirming Don was alive. She reached out to the FBI, wanting a copy of said letter.

"I want to know what that [letter] says because part of it was redacted, and I don't know who the people involved were," she said, wanting answers.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, however, claims the missing-person investigation is ongoing, and Lewis' exact location has not been confirmed.

As the clip makes its rounds, Baskin tells People in a statement she's "surprised" people are only learning about it now.

"This [interview] aired back in November 2021, and I've mentioned it in the more than 60 interviews I've done since then, where reporters asked about Don, so I'm surprised everyone in the press is acting like they aren't aware of it."

The timeline of it all, however, remains iffy.

"I was not aware of the Homeland Security document saying Don was alive and well in Costa Rica," Baskin comments, "until [Tiger King 2] aired In November 2021."

