Top 10 celebs who might have ended their careers in 2022

Will Smith got up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face, Amber Heard lost a defamation suit against Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller was arrested on multiple occasions with a restraining order filed against them for grooming – and all in the first semester of 2022.

Several celebrities brought their careers to a standstill, if not completely ending it, in 2022 following controversy – but Kanye West comes in at number one in the video above after kidnapping Pete Davidson before burying him up to his neck in a music video, wearing a White Lives Matter shirt during Paris Fashion Week and sharing his antisemitic sentiments.

Ye, as he's formally known after legally changing his name, has since lost his billionaire status with multiple major labels, including Adidas, dropping him. Still, he defended the moves as a "feeling" – a "gut instinct" – and has since announced his presidential run amid his return to Twitter with a simple but controversial: "Shalom : )"

Scroll up as we reflect on some of the biggest scandals of 2022 – and the stars at the centre of them all.

