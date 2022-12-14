Top Gear host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff injured in accident while filming

Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has reportedly been injured in an accident while filming for the show.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to BBC News, Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson said.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course."

This is not the first time the former England cricketer, who has become one of the show's daredevils, has had an accident while filming.

Flintoff crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019. And in September of the same year, he crashed during a drag race while filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire but walked away unharmed.

In a 2020 interview with News24, however, the 45-year-old assured that there is absolutely anything he is willing to try.

"Honestly, I haven't found a challenge yet that I wouldn't do," he said after bungee-jumping with a car in the 28th season. "Having done the bungee, I am wondering what they are going to come up with next. Top Gear has this way of coming up with bonkers stuff; I know they're already thinking about that."

