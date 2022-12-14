2h ago

add bookmark

Top Gear host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff injured in accident while filming

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
Photo: Getty Images
  • Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has reportedly been injured in an accident while filming for the show.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.
  • Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has reportedly been injured in an accident while filming for the show.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

According to BBC News, Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson said. 

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course."

This is not the first time the former England cricketer, who has become one of the show's daredevils, has had an accident while filming.

Flintoff crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019. And in September of the same year, he crashed during a drag race while filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire but walked away unharmed.

In a 2020 interview with News24, however, the 45-year-old assured that there is absolutely anything he is willing to try.

"Honestly, I haven't found a challenge yet that I wouldn't do," he said after bungee-jumping with a car in the 28th season. "Having done the bungee, I am wondering what they are going to come up with next. Top Gear has this way of coming up with bonkers stuff; I know they're already thinking about that."

READ MORE | Freddie Flintoff tells us about bungee-jumping with a car: 'Top Gear has this way of coming up with bonkers stuff! 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andrew flintoffcelebritiestop gear
For subscribers
10 people who will hog headlines in 2023

13 Dec

10 people who will hog headlines in 2023
Morning Live: The inside story

11 Dec

Morning Live: The inside story
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

07 Dec

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

07 Dec

A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Read more here
Showmax
Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»

13 Dec

Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»
Stunning fantasy in His Dark Materials S3. New episodes weekly»

13 Dec

Stunning fantasy in His Dark Materials S3. New episodes weekly»
Stream the FIFA World Cup final live on Showmax Pro»

13 Dec

Stream the FIFA World Cup final live on Showmax Pro»
Stream new episode of Donkerbos»

06 Dec

Stream new episode of Donkerbos»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo