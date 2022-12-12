Trevor Noah hangs out with David Beckham and Didier Drogba at the Soccer World Cup

Trevor Noah is officially on holiday, after his final day on The Daily Show last week.

The Daily Show The South African comedian is in Qatar to watch the final stages of the Fifa World Cup.

Noah shared multiple photos of his trip so far, including pictures with David Beckham and Didier Drogba.

The South African comedian jetted to Qatar at the weekend after his final day as host for The Daily Show on Thursday, 8 December.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah's emotional goodbye to The Daily Show: 'This has been an honour. Thank you'

On Sunday, Noah shared two photos of his experience at the Fifa World Cup so far, including posing with two sports superstars.

The first is of Noah and David Beckham, which was taken on Saturday during England's match against France. Sadly, Beckham's home team lost to the French.

"As a 15-year-old, I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man. I never figured it out, but yesterday he promised to buy me a new pair of predators," Noah captioned the photo.

A second post shows the comedian posing with retired Ivorian soccer player Didier Drogba.



"Find me a defender who says he could contain this man, and I'll find you [a] liar," Noah wrote in the caption. "What a fun surprise to bump into my brother Didier Drogba. One of the greatest strikers the world has ever seen!"

The semi-finals between Argentina and Croatia will occur on Tuesday, 13 December, with the semi-finals between France and Morocco set to happen the following day.



It is not known whether Noah will spend more time in Qatar to watch the final on Sunday, 18 December.

