Trevor Noah is in SA, watches a soccer match with friends

Trevor Noah is back on home soil - and sporting a new hairstyle.

The comedian caught up with friends Sizwe Dhlomo, Khaya Dlanga, and Anele Mdoda to watch a soccer match.

Dhlomo shared a series of photos on Instagram; Noah is pictured rocking cornrows in one of them.

The 38-year-old announced in September that he would be exiting the Daily Show after hosting it for seven years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah revealed that he kept his decision to leave the show a secret from everyone, including the show's crew.

Noah's final show airs on 8 December; after that, he will catch a few Soccer World Cup games in Qatar and then head back home to spend the festive season with his family.

When the new year kicks off, Noah will travel worldwide for his Off The Record Tour, starting in the US on 20 January.

