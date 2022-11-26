1h ago

Trevor Noah is in SA, watches a soccer match with friends

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Trevor Noah is back on home soil - and sporting a new hairstyle.

The comedian caught up with friends Sizwe Dhlomo, Khaya Dlanga, and Anele Mdoda to watch a soccer match.

Dhlomo shared a series of photos on Instagram; Noah is pictured rocking cornrows in one of them.

The 38-year-old announced in September that he would be exiting the Daily Show after hosting it for seven years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah revealed that he kept his decision to leave the show a secret from everyone, including the show's crew.

READ MORE | Why Trevor Noah kept his Daily Show exit a total secret and the real reason he's leaving

Noah's final show airs on 8 December; after that, he will catch a few Soccer World Cup games in Qatar and then head back home to spend the festive season with his family.

When the new year kicks off, Noah will travel worldwide for his Off The Record Tour, starting in the US on 20 January.

ALSO READ | Trevor Noah shares what he will do next: 'Everything! I'm so excited to do everything'


