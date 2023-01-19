7h ago

Trevor Noah on life after The Daily Show: 'Now, I decide when to consume news'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Photo: Kevin Mazu/WireImage
  • Trevor Noah is back in the US and appeared as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
  • During his appearance, the South African comedian shared how he has been adjusting since his Daily Show exit.
  • Noah also revealed what he loves most about the Grammys; he will host the awards ceremony on 5 February.

Trevor Noah couldn't stay away from American late-night TV... although he's just a guest this time.

After spending the holidays in Qatar, South Africa and Costa Rica, Noah is back in the US and appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

During their conversation, Colbert asked Noah how he was adjusting to no longer having to get up and prep for a talk show every day. 

The South African comedian says it took about two weeks to realise he no longer needs to know everything happening in the news.

"I realised I don't need to know. I just don't need to know... I followed the news, but I don't need to know. I can choose when to follow the news... Now, I decide when to consume news."

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

The pair also discussed Noah's upcoming gig as the host of the 2023 Grammy Awards, taking place on 5 February. 

Sharing why he loves the Grammys, Noah said: "Every time I go to the Grammys, I discover a new artist that I didn't fully appreciate, that I didn't love for the reasons I should have.

He added:

"So, you go to the Grammys, you know the artists you know... and then you'll discover artists who will change your life. They perform live in ways that you couldn't have imagined."

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

Before taking the Grammys stage, Noah will kick off his Off the Record World Tour in Atlanta on 20 January. The 38-year-old will visit South Africa in August and September.


