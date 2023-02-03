Trevor Noah, the afro comb and airport security: Here's what really happened

Trevor Noah shared what really happened when airport security in Mexico confiscated his afro comb.

During a recent interview, Noah explained because of the language barrier and "the action of combing" looking more like "a stabbing motion," they then decided that the comb was not allowed on the flight.

Elsewhere during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Noah joked that leaving The Daily Show is "the worst mistake I ever made".

The South African comedian spent last weekend in Mexico ahead of his hosting gig at this weekend's Grammys in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Noah revealed that he was stopped by airport security, who then confiscated his afro comb.

According to Noah's post: "They said they don't know what it is."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, Noah revealed what actually happened and why.

"I went to Mexico City for the weekend, one of the most beautiful places," he tells Corden and fellow guest Shania Twain.

"When I was leaving – their airport security is really serious, they check everything – they pulled my afro comb out of the bag, and they were like, 'What is this?'"

Noah continues to explain that because of the language barrier and "the action of combing" looking more like "a stabbing motion," they then decided it was not allowed on the flight.

"They took the comb. I've been struggling; it was one of my favourite combs. I still love Mexico and Mexico City, but that was a new experience for me. I've had many things confiscated in many airports but never a comb."

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

.@trevornoah tells James how he recently had his afro pick confiscated by airport security in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/jLTsTwAfsk — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 3, 2023

Elsewhere in the late show appearance, Noah joked that leaving The Daily Show is "the worst mistake I ever made".



He later clarified: "You'll miss everything that this [hosting the show] was, but then you'll start to enjoy everything that the new journey becomes."

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

James and @trevornoah sent each other a bunch of texts this summer about quitting their late night jobs pic.twitter.com/87saafKRA4 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 3, 2023

