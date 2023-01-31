Trevor Noah's afro comb confiscated by Mexico airport security: 'They said they don't know what it is'

Trevor Noah is in Mexico and loving every second of it.

However, upon his arrival in the country, the South African comedian revealed that he landed in hot water with airport security.

Noah will return to Los Angeles later this week to host Sunday's 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah is spending some time in Mexico before returning to Los Angeles to host the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The South African comedian kicked off his Off the Record world Tour in Atlanta on 20 January. His next show takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, on 10 February, so what better way to spend a mid-week break than with a trip to Mexico?

"Afro comb confiscated by airport security," he shared with a photo on his Instagram Stories. "They said they didn't know what it is."

After a minor run-in with the law, Noah shared photos of his trip in a carousel on the social media platform.

"The best food, the best people, the best surprise. Gracias CDMX."

Noah will take the stage as host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in SA) for the third time.



In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the former Daily Show host shared why the Grammys is his favourite awards show.

He said: "Every time I go to the Grammys, I discover a new artist that I didn't fully appreciate, that I didn't love for the reasons I should have."

