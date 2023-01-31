2h ago

add bookmark

Trevor Noah's afro comb confiscated by Mexico airport security: 'They said they don't know what it is'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Photo: Gotham/GC Images
  • Trevor Noah is in Mexico and loving every second of it. 
  • However, upon his arrival in the country, the South African comedian revealed that he landed in hot water with airport security.
  • Noah will return to Los Angeles later this week to host Sunday's 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah is spending some time in Mexico before returning to Los Angeles to host the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The South African comedian kicked off his Off the Record world Tour in Atlanta on 20 January. His next show takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, on 10 February, so what better way to spend a mid-week break than with a trip to Mexico? 

However, upon his arrival in the country, the South African comedian revealed that he landed in hot water with airport security.

"Afro comb confiscated by airport security," he shared with a photo on his Instagram Stories. "They said they didn't know what it is."

After a minor run-in with the law, Noah shared photos of his trip in a carousel on the social media platform. 

"The best food, the best people, the best surprise. Gracias CDMX."

SCROLL THROUGH THE SNAPS HERE:

Noah will take the stage as host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in SA) for the third time. 

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the former Daily Show host shared why the Grammys is his favourite awards show.

He said: "Every time I go to the Grammys, I discover a new artist that I didn't fully appreciate, that I didn't love for the reasons I should have."

READ MORE | Trevor Noah on life after The Daily Show: 'Now, I decide when to consume news'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trevor noahcelebrities
For subscribers
10 actors who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie award

30 Jan

10 actors who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie award
Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened

27 Jan

Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened
Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time

25 Jan

Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time
Gregory Porter's coming to SA!

21 Jan

Gregory Porter's coming to SA!
Read more here
Showmax
Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson in The First Lady»

30 Jan

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson in The First Lady»
Watch 2023's biggest movie: Top Gun: Maverick»

30 Jan

Watch 2023's biggest movie: Top Gun: Maverick»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

30 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of the hilarious Tali's Joburg Diary»

21 Jan

Binge all of the hilarious Tali's Joburg Diary»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo