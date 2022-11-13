5h ago

add bookmark

Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse is as sexy as he is - and it's just gone on sale

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Photo: Kevin Mazu/WireImage
  • Trevor Noah has listed his Manhattan penthouse for $13 million (R224 million).
  • Noah purchased the three-bedroom, 3 600-square-foot duplex apartment in 2017.
  • Located on the 17th and 18th floors, the luxurious penthouse has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows.

South Africa's most eligible bachelor has just listed his Manhattan penthouse.

An apartment as attractive as the homeowner, Trevor Noah, was listed at $13 million (R224 million). 

With unobstructed views of the city and the Hudson River in the city's Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood, the three-bedroom, 3 600-square-foot duplex apartment has been carefully updated since Noah purchased it in 2017 while retaining the historic ambience of the Art Deco-era New York Telephone Building. 

Noah's apartment has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows located on the 17th and 18th floors. 

Unique features for the home include a home theatre, large dining area, French-oak flooring, black-granite wet bar, marble fireplace, custom built-ins, suede leather upholstery, dramatic archways, stylish lighting, chef's kitchen with two dishwashers, and a 1 000-square foot terrace with a heated plunge pool and built-in speakers. 

Extensive southern views are unobstructed by neighbouring buildings, allowing the sun to flow through the apartment's handsome windows and tall ceilings. 

The apartment walls have been perfectly finished with various textures and accents, including hand-rubbed Cortina leather in the primary bedroom, a black Fior di Bosco marble powder room with hand-applied Callidus Guild plaster walls, and wool Holland & Sherry upholstered walls in the theatre room.

The kitchen is elegant and functional with top-of-the-line appliances, polished marble slab countertops, an entire wall setup as the tasteful bar area, and an adjoining pantry. The French-oak flooring flows majestically throughout the space providing a perfect canvas for the whole penthouse.

GO INSIDE THE PENTHOUSE HERE:

Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.
Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse.

Noah has perhaps listed his apartment after announcing that he is leaving his hosting position at The Daily Show, which is filmed in New York City.

The South African comedian has since said he is looking forward to travelling, working behind the camera and returning to his homeland.

READ NEXT | Trevor Noah shares what he will do next: 'Everything! I'm so excited to do everything'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trevor noahcelebrities
For subscribers
Ayanda Thabethe on new magazine show

11 Nov

Ayanda Thabethe on new magazine show
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals

04 Nov

8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
Read more here
Showmax
Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»

11 Nov

Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»
Stream Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber»

11 Nov

Stream Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber»
Gear up for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

11 Nov

Gear up for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
What's new in November on Showmax»

01 Nov

What's new in November on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo