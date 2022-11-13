Trevor Noah's R224 million Manhattan penthouse is as sexy as he is - and it's just gone on sale

Trevor Noah has listed his Manhattan penthouse for $13 million (R224 million).

Noah purchased the three-bedroom, 3 600-square-foot duplex apartment in 2017.

Located on the 17th and 18th floors, the luxurious penthouse has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows.

An apartment as attractive as the homeowner, Trevor Noah, was listed at $13 million (R224 million).

With unobstructed views of the city and the Hudson River in the city's Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood, the three-bedroom, 3 600-square-foot duplex apartment has been carefully updated since Noah purchased it in 2017 while retaining the historic ambience of the Art Deco-era New York Telephone Building.

Noah's apartment has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows located on the 17th and 18th floors.

Unique features for the home include a home theatre, large dining area, French-oak flooring, black-granite wet bar, marble fireplace, custom built-ins, suede leather upholstery, dramatic archways, stylish lighting, chef's kitchen with two dishwashers, and a 1 000-square foot terrace with a heated plunge pool and built-in speakers.

Extensive southern views are unobstructed by neighbouring buildings, allowing the sun to flow through the apartment's handsome windows and tall ceilings.

The apartment walls have been perfectly finished with various textures and accents, including hand-rubbed Cortina leather in the primary bedroom, a black Fior di Bosco marble powder room with hand-applied Callidus Guild plaster walls, and wool Holland & Sherry upholstered walls in the theatre room.

The kitchen is elegant and functional with top-of-the-line appliances, polished marble slab countertops, an entire wall setup as the tasteful bar area, and an adjoining pantry. The French-oak flooring flows majestically throughout the space providing a perfect canvas for the whole penthouse.

Noah has perhaps listed his apartment after announcing that he is leaving his hosting position at The Daily Show, which is filmed in New York City.



The South African comedian has since said he is looking forward to travelling, working behind the camera and returning to his homeland.

