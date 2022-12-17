tWitch's mom releases statement after his death: 'Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday. He was 40.



tWitch's mom Connie Boss Alexander, has since shared a statement, saying, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

The Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner also shared a heart-breaking and poignant post in tribute to tWitch.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has spoken out after her son's unexpected death.

tWitch died by suicide of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday. He was 40.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Connie expressed gratitude to friends and strangers for their support during a difficult time, E! News reports.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

Connie asked everyone to "please continue to keep us in prayer" before sharing a message to her son.

"Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

On Friday, former The Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner also shared a heart-breaking and poignant post in tribute to tWitch on Instagram.



"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch," Lassner wrote. "Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is - it's all true. It's all real."

Lassner spent years working side-by-side with tWitch, appearing with him on The Ellen Show from tWitch's debut in 2014 until the show's final episode in 2022.

The former producer continued to speak fondly of how selfless tWitch was and how "he made you feel like the most important person in the world".

Lassner concluded:

"So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame. The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us. Let's try and share that light with the people we love. It's really all we can do. And that's enough. It's more than enough."

In a statement to People following tWitch's death, his wife Allison Holker said: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know needs help, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week).

