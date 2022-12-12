2h ago

WATCH | All the times Trevor Noah joked about things African parents do and say

Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah
Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images

The Daily Show shared a compilation video of all the times Trevor Noah joked about having African parents.

The clip was shared on Sunday after the South African comedian's final episode as host of the late-night satirical talk show aired on Thursday.

"Trevor has made one thing clear over the last seven years: do not mess with African parents. #HappilyTrevorAfter"
-- The Daily Show shares Trevor Noah throwback on Twitter.

In the compilation clip, Noah jokes multiple times about African parents.

"If you told an African parent that you won't swim without a lifeguard, they'll be like, 'Eh, do you know who is your lifeguard? Jesus,'" he says in one snippet.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

Also, on Sunday, the show's official Twitter account shared a clip of Trevor's final moments on set with a live audience.

As Noah says good night for a final time, the song associated with the Liverpool football club – You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers – begins to play.

"You'll never walk alone, Trevor!" reads the video's caption.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

Following his final episode, Noah travelled to Qatar, where he watched England lose against France in the Fifa World Cup on Saturday.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah hangs out with David Beckham and Didier Drogba at the Soccer World Cup


