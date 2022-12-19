6h ago

WATCH | Tom Cruise jumps out of an aircraft over 'stunning' South Africa to wish fans happy holidays

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Tom Cruise is considered one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth stars. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Tom Cruise is considered one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth stars. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise is back in South Africa, and as he continues to film the next Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning to be released in 2023, he's wishing his fans happy holidays.

"Hey everyone. Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick," he said, looking out from a helicopter over the coastline.

Top Gun: Maverick recently sunk Titanic when it became the seventh highest-grossing domestic movie release in history.

"Listen, we really gotta roll, we gotta get the shot," Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie tells Cruise during the clip, before he jumps, skydiving out of the aircraft.

"Where was I? Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime," the star says. "I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies."

SEE THE CLIP HERE:

 


Read more on:
tom cruisecelebrities
