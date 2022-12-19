WATCH | Tom Cruise jumps out of an aircraft over 'stunning' South Africa to wish fans happy holidays

Tom Cruise is back in South Africa, and as he continues to film the next Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning to be released in 2023, he's wishing his fans happy holidays.

"Hey everyone. Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick," he said, looking out from a helicopter over the coastline.

Top Gun: Maverick recently sunk Titanic when it became the seventh highest-grossing domestic movie release in history.

"Listen, we really gotta roll, we gotta get the shot," Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie tells Cruise during the clip, before he jumps, skydiving out of the aircraft.

"Where was I? Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime," the star says. "I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies."

SEE THE CLIP HERE:

