Why Trevor Noah loves Atlanta: 'I thought I flew to South Africa by mistake'

Trevor Noah loves Atlanta mainly because it reminds him of South Africa.

The SA comedian is in the US city for the week, filming The Daily Show .

In a clip shared on Twitter on Tuesday, Noah shares why he loves Atlanta with the live audience, including the vibe and the people.

"I am loving every single moment out here," Noah says. "The vibe is different. You got good people. You got great music. Everyone here is so polite as well."

Noah then shares: "One of the things I've been loving most out here is how Black it is".

"I landed in Atlanta, I thought I flew back to South Africa by mistake. There's Black people everywhere … from the moment I landed at the airport; it's just Black people everywhere."

Elaborating more, Noah adds that "you can feel it," even in the traffic.



"They're [people in Atlanta] like, 'Oh, Atlanta has so much traffic. Have you felt the traffic? Have you felt what it's like?' I have, but the Blackness changes that too."

Moving to his own beat, Noah says: "This is the only city I've been to where the traffic has rhythm."

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE:

Atlanta just hits different pic.twitter.com/XlpODi0kfB — The Daily Show in Atlanta (@TheDailyShow) November 1, 2022

Noah is filming The Daily Show in Atlanta for the week.



The South African comedian's final day on the show will be on Thursday, 8 December, after a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" that will kick off on Monday, 5 December.

