Woman staying in home Anne Heche crashed into sues her estate for $2 million

The woman who was staying in the house Anne Heche crashed into has been left "terrified" and "severely traumatised".

The actor drove her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishelle's rental home and the crash resulted in a fiery explosion.

When Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles in August, it resulted in a fiery explosion.

The actor was trapped in the burning house for 45 minutes before she was rescued by paramedics.

Just over a week later, however, she was pronounced legally dead and taken off life support.

Now, the woman who was staying in the home the star crashed into is suing her estate.

In documents obtained by People, Lynne Mishelle is requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence", "infliction of emotional distress", and "trespass".

Mishelle, who was renting the home, says she "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house".

"The front end of the car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueben and a tortoise named Marley," the documents state.

The documents say Mishelle has been "terrified, severely traumatised, and without a place to live" following the crash, with all her belongings "completely burned and destroyed".

