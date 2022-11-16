3h ago

add bookmark

Woman staying in home Anne Heche crashed into sues her estate for $2 million

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images
  • The woman who was staying in the house Anne Heche crashed into has been left "terrified" and "severely traumatised".
  • The actor drove her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishelle's rental home and the crash resulted in a fiery explosion.
  • Mishele is requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence", "infliction of emotional distress", and "trespass".

When Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles in August, it resulted in a fiery explosion.

The actor was trapped in the burning house for 45 minutes before she was rescued by paramedics.

Just over a week later, however, she was pronounced legally dead and taken off life support.

Now, the woman who was staying in the home the star crashed into is suing her estate.

In documents obtained by People, Lynne Mishelle is requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence", "infliction of emotional distress", and "trespass".

Mishelle, who was renting the home, says she "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house".

"The front end of the car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueben and a tortoise named Marley," the documents state.

The documents say Mishelle has been "terrified, severely traumatised, and without a place to live" following the crash, with all her belongings "completely burned and destroyed".  

ALSO SEE | The final film Anne Heche worked on before her death


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anne hechecelebrities
For subscribers
SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood

14 Nov

SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals

04 Nov

8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
Read more here
Showmax
Stream all three episodes of The Wife S3»

15 Nov

Stream all three episodes of The Wife S3»
Binge all episodes of Uthando Lodumo S2»

15 Nov

Binge all episodes of Uthando Lodumo S2»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

15 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»

11 Nov

Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo