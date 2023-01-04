28m ago

add bookmark

Woolworths responds after Nico Panagio calls out the popular retailer over prices

accreditation
Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nico Panagio
Nico Panagio
Photo: M-Net

A tweet by Nico Panagio lamenting the prices of groceries is going viral.

On Tuesday, the Survivor SA host wrote in a tweet to Woolworths SA it's "been wonderful having you around - great quality (most of the time); however, since you keep putting your prices up (weekly, it seems), you're gonna see us less and less. Thought I should tell you since we've been in a trading relationship for so very long."

Since the tweet has been posted, it has 1257 retweets, 218 quote tweets and 7164 likes and counting.

It has garnered a lot of reactions from other users, commenting on the increase in various products.

GoodHopeFM DJ Suga-Funk wrote: "I worked at Woolies. I am proud about that, and the experience gained. Life-long lessons. Just can't shop there anymore."

While Algoa FM presenter Wayne Hart countered: "I think we would be incredibly naive to think this is only a Woolworths 'problem'."

In response to a media query, a Woolworths spokesperson told News24: "At Woolworths, we strive to keep our price increases to an absolute minimum. There are, however, circumstances which often lie outside our control which have an impact on price adjustments. We will only accept a price adjustment as a last resort after exploring all avenues to prevent one."

The statement continued: "Based on our long-term relationships with our partners, we work as a collective to best understand how we mitigate price increases. Additionally, we track thousands of industry prices on a weekly basis to ensure Woolworths remains competitive. Several independent market price surveys on the everyday basket of items conducted in 2022 reaffirms our commitment to Price, Quality and Value for our customers."

News24 reached out to Nico Panagio for further comment on his tweet. No reply was received by the time of publishing. This article will be updated if any further comment becomes available.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
woolworthsnico panagiocelebrities
For subscribers
Trevor Noah's year in review

29 Dec 2022

Trevor Noah's year in review
Thuso Mbedu's year of success

29 Dec 2022

Thuso Mbedu's year of success
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec 2022

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec 2022

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Read more here
Showmax
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

03 Jan

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»

27 Dec 2022

The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»
Binge The House of the Dragon, now streaming on Showmax»

03 Jan

Binge The House of the Dragon, now streaming on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

03 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo