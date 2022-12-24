24 Dec

YouTube star Caspar Lee on getting engaged: 'It's a Christmas miracle'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Caspar Lee and Ambar Driscoll.
Photo: Getty Images

South African YouTube star and entrepreneur Caspar Lee is officially engaged. 

Lee popped the question to girlfriend Ambar Driscoll in Franschhoek as the couple, who live together in London, are currently holidaying in South Africa. 

"You're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me," Caspar said as he went down on one knee. 

The entrepreneur told News24: "It's a Christmas miracle she actually said yes to me as I'm punching well above my weight. Being in South Africa for the moment was very special for us too."

In a one-on-one interview with News24, Caspar said: "I'm currently living with my girlfriend in London. We're moving to Pimlico." 

He added, "It's the first time I'm moving in with her on my own. We've lived with my friend YouTuber Josh Pieters, who I went to school with at Oakhill in Knysna. Josh and I always lived together, even when we got girlfriends. We got them to move in as well. Now they're finally breaking up the two of us. Now we have to go live with our amazing girlfriends."

READ MORE | Caspar Lee: From famous YouTube star to super savvy entrepreneur 


