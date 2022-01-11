911 call reveals Bob Saget was found 'unresponsive' in hotel room

WARNING: This article contains details that may be upsetting to sensitive readers.

Authorities have released a new report and a 911 call revealing more about the moment Bob Saget was found dead.

The Full House actor was staying at the Ritz-Carlton following a standup show in Florida over the weekend when hotel staff found him "unresponsive" with "no pulse", per the 911 call.

Further, a police report stated that the actor's body had already gone "cold" by the time he was found.

Actor Bob Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida on Sunday. He was 65 years old.

Authorities have since released more information on the Full House actor's death, with a 911 call detailing the moment a hotel staff member found the 65-year-old's body.

The report noted an "unresponsive guest in a room" who had "no pulse" and was "not breathing".

Further, in a police report obtained by People, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez stated hotel security entered the star's room to "check on his well-being" after he was "due to check out" from his room and "his family had been unable to get a hold of him".

Jody Lee Harrison of the hotel security team "received no response after knocking several times and attempted to gain entry".

Saget's body was found in bed "in a supine position" with his left arm "across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed".

"Mr. Saget was cold to the touch, yellow and clammy'," the report adds.

"He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected."

Camera footage reveals Saget entered his room alone, no signs of trauma were present, and police do not expect foul play. Though medication was found in his room, police said they were "basic" meds, which included ibuprofen, antacid, and an antihistamine.

Hotel staff later informed his wife, Kelly Rizzo, who has since released a statement following news of the actor's death.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement, shared by E! News. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," she said. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

The actor is survived by his wife, Rizzo, and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.