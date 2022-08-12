Actor Anne Heche, 53, dies one week after fiery crash

Actor Anne Heche has died. She was 53 years old.

The star, best known for starring in Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, who also dated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the 90s, crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, a week ago.

The actor was in "critical condition," reports said at the time, before she slipped into a coma following the crash that resulted in a fiery explosion.

Preliminary blood tests "did show signs of narcotics" in the actor's system, with police adding cocaine and fentanyl were also found in her blood.

On Thursday, Heche's family said in a statement she "suffered a severe anoxic brain injury" and was "not expected to survive".

Now, the family confirms to The Guardian the star has died after previously announcing she'd be taken off life support.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Atlas and Homer.



