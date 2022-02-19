Actor Lindsey Pearlman, 43, found dead after going missing

Actor Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, five days after she went missing. She was 43 years old.



"Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman," read a statement posted to the LAPD's website.

Her husband Vance Smith shared the tragic news in a post on Instagram: "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken."

Lindsey was reported missing by friends and family after she was last seen on 13 February at noon near the Thai Neighbourhood of Los Angeles, reports E News.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," reads the missing person's alert.

In a statement to E News, her agent said: "We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

Her work in television includes a recurring role in General Hospital, Chicago Justice, The Ms Pat Show, Vicious, Empire, Sneaky Pete, the Purge TV series and Selena: The Series.