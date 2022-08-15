2h ago

add bookmark

Actor Robyn Griggs, 49, dies following cancer diagnosis

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Robyn Griggs.
Robyn Griggs.
Photo: Facebook/Screengrab

Actor Robyn Griggs has died. She was 49 years old.

The star's death was announced on her Facebook page over the weekend.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," a statement by a friend of the soap actor read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

According to Deadline, the actor had previously opened up about her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2020. Just last month she revealed she had four new tumours. She was in hospice care at the time of her death, the publication reports.

The star is best known for her roles in soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, and also acted in films Severe Injuries, Dead Clowns, The Absence of Light and Hellweek


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
celebrity deathscelebrities
For subscribers
We chat to Beast star Sharlto Copley

12 Aug

We chat to Beast star Sharlto Copley
9 Charlize Theron movie transformations

11 Aug

9 Charlize Theron movie transformations
We speak to Colin Farrell

10 Aug

We speak to Colin Farrell
DJ Zinhle on life in the spotlight

10 Aug

DJ Zinhle on life in the spotlight
Read more here
Showmax
Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»

12 Aug

Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»
Stream weekly new episodes of The Wife: Behind The Veil»

12 Aug

Stream weekly new episodes of The Wife: Behind The Veil»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

12 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
No one is safe on Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau»

10 Aug

No one is safe on Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo