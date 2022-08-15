Actor Robyn Griggs, 49, dies following cancer diagnosis

Actor Robyn Griggs has died. She was 49 years old.



The star's death was announced on her Facebook page over the weekend.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," a statement by a friend of the soap actor read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

According to Deadline, the actor had previously opened up about her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2020. Just last month she revealed she had four new tumours. She was in hospice care at the time of her death, the publication reports.

The star is best known for her roles in soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, and also acted in films Severe Injuries, Dead Clowns, The Absence of Light and Hellweek.



