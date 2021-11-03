2h ago

Alec Baldwin shares Rust staffer post saying crew was not overworked: 'This is about gun safety'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Warning: This article contains strong language.

Alec Baldwin has taken to Instagram sharing several screengrabs of a post written by a Rust staffer after the shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor was handed a gun by assistant director David Halls, who was reportedly terminated from a previous film after a situation involving a firearm injured a crew member. Halls yelled "cold gun" to indicate the firearm was safe to use.

He has since spoken out, admitting he failed to fully check the firearm before the shooting, which saw Alec Baldwin kill Hutchins and injure director Joel Souza.

READ MORE | Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun before fatal shooting breaks silence

Costume designer Terese Magpale Davis is speaking out as well; in screenshots shared by Alec Baldwin, she reportedly said: "The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit."

She added that the working conditions were "provable by daily timesheets" before defending David Halls. "Our AD never seemed flippant about safety. He may have in other shows, but he wasn't like that on ours."

Davis continued, saying the issue was "gun safety".

"This is about gun safety. Something we could all stand to learn a little more about so that we know if we're seeing something a bit off," she said. "I know that's not as much fun as vilifying producers. Personal responsibility is the last thing anyone wants to focus on in a tragedy." 

