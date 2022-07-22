10h ago

add bookmark

Amber Heard appeals ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax.
Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax.
Photo: Jim Watson/AFP
  • Amber Heard has officially filed to appeal the court's ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp.
  • On 1 June the court awarded Depp over $10 million in the case; the jury also found Heard was defamed and awarded her $2 million.
  • Her appeal comes a week after a judge rejected her request for a new trial.

Actor Amber Heard on Thursday filed to appeal a Virginia jury's decision last month that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.

Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's 1 June ruling.

After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

Heard's attorneys had argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the US Constitution's First Amendment.

Her team said it sought to ensure fairness and justice through the appeal.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesman told Reuters. "We are therefore appealing the verdict."

The notice also appeals a 24 June final judgment order and a 13 July order against Heard's post-trial motions.

Depp's team said it was undeterred by the appeal.

"We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," a spokesperson for Depp told Reuters in an email.

The filing comes more than a week after a judge rejected Heard's request for a new trial. In seeking the new trial, her lawyers argued that one of the jurors had served improperly.

During the trial, Depp said he never hit or sexually abused Heard and argued that she was the one who became violent during their relationship. Heard said she had slapped Depp but only in defense of herself or her sister.

Depp faced a different outcome in Britain less than two years ago, when he sued the Sun tabloid for calling him a "wife beater". A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

After the US ruling in June, Heard's attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, in an interview on NBC's Today, accused Depp's team of suppressing evidence that was allowed in the British libel case.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnny deppamber heardcelebrities
For subscribers
Brad Pitt says he's in the 'last leg' of his career

21 Jul

Brad Pitt says he's in the 'last leg' of his career
Lalela Mswane’s road to pageant victory

21 Jul

Lalela Mswane’s road to pageant victory
Stranger Things fan theories

18 Jul

Stranger Things fan theories
Idols SA is back for season 18!

15 Jul

Idols SA is back for season 18!
Read more here
Showmax
Silence is not enough in A Quiet Place Part II»

7h ago

Silence is not enough in A Quiet Place Part II»
Angelina Jolie isn't holding back in Those Who Wish Me Dead»

7h ago

Angelina Jolie isn't holding back in Those Who Wish Me Dead»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

7h ago

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
5 SAFTA nominees to stream, from DAM to Tali's Baby Diary»

21 Jul

5 SAFTA nominees to stream, from DAM to Tali's Baby Diary»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo