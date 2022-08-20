4h ago

Ambulance seen leaving Ben Affleck's home ahead of wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

An ambulance was seen leaving Ben Affleck's Georgio home on Friday in photographs obtained by The Daily Mail.

People later confirmed with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office that the ambulance arrived at the property Friday afternoon.

It was later revealed it was Affleck's mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, who reportedly injured herself after falling off a dock and cutting her leg.

She was later photographed leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, while the couple was also on the scene.

Affleck paced up and down, drinking coffee and smoking a cigarette, while the singer wore a summer dress with her hair in a bun ahead of the weekend's festivities.

The accident came just as the couple was expected to start their wedding weekend celebrations after tying the knot in Vegas last month.

While little is known about their plans, reports suggest the two will begin their weekend with a rehearsal dinner, which was to take place Friday, followed by their main reception on Saturday and a braai on Sunday.

Jay Shetty is rumoured to be officiating their second ceremony. 

