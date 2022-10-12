Angela Lansbury recorded an interview in 2010 to be released after her death – here's what she said

Angela Lansbury recorded an interview in 2010 with clear instructions it was not to be released until she died.



Angela Lansbury recorded an interview in 2010 with clear instructions it was not to be released until she died.

The Broadway star's death was announced on Tuesday, 11 October. Shortly thereafter, The New York Times tweeted: "She spoke with us with the understanding the interview would be published only after her death."

Twelve years later, per her wishes, the outlet released the video.

"I was too good of an actress. I was primarily an actress and not a pretty face," Lansbury says in the opening sequence of the 13-minute video titled The Last Word: Angela Lansbury.

The British-born star discusses her illustrious career, noting that she was "first and foremost" a character actor.

"Although, the one area that I was not a character actress, really, was playing Jessica Fletcher," Lansbury says of her leading Murder, She Wrote role.

The actor opens up about playing the writer-detective for 12 years, saying, "Jessica Fletcher was probably about as close, not to me, but to the sort of woman I might have been had I not been an actress."

While she was known for the starring role, Lansbury had a career that spanned seven decades. She appeared in about 60 films and starred in some of Broadway's biggest musicals.

She snapped up six Golden Globes, five Tony Awards for her work in American theatre and, in 2013, was awarded an honorary lifetime Oscar.

In June, Lansbury was awarded the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, marking her sixth Tony Award.

Sharing her last word in the interview, the actor revealed the legacy she hoped to leave behind.

"Through my acting, I enabled people to get out of their own lives and to be allowed to be transported into other areas of life that they otherwise would never have. I'd love to be able to feel that I enabled people to do that. Life is so hard for so many people."

