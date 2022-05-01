Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine to meet people displaced by the war with Russia

Angelina Jolie on Saturday made a surprise appearance in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv where she met displaced people and was spotted in a cafe.

Jolie is a UNHCR special envoy but it was not known if she was visiting the country in that capacity.

"For all of us, this visit has been a surprise," said Lviv regional governor Maxim Kozytski on Telegram, posting photos and videos of the actress playing with children and posing with voluntary workers.

At a hospital, she visited children injured in the bombardment of the Kramatorsk station, blamed on a Russian missile, in which more than 50 civilians trying to escape the under-fire east were killed, according to the governor.

Jolie also spoke to volunteers giving psychological help to many of the displaced and some of those who had fled.

U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv to meet people displaced by the war with Russia https://t.co/madvRht6f9 pic.twitter.com/8vOX8DemD2 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2022

Thank you Angelina Jolie for coming to Ukraine and visiting some of the incredible WCK chefs who cook every single day! We cannot forget the people of Ukraine… The world must keep doing everything we can to help! Hope you enjoyed the bograch soup! #ChefsForUkraine ???? pic.twitter.com/5eWOq5ALKk — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 30, 2022

Over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced since the Russian invasion on 24 February. A further 5.4 million have left the country.



Later the dressed-down star was spotted in a Lviv café by Maya Pidhoretska who posted a video on Facebook.

"I am having a coffee and I see Angelina Jolie in Lviv," reported the surprised Lviv resident.