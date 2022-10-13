Angelina Jolie's heartbreaking email to Brad Pitt revealed

Angelina Jolie detailed her reasons for selling her share in the French winery she once owned with Brad Pitt in an email to her ex.

Pitt sued Jolie over the sale, while her former company has countersued him for squandering the vineyard's assets.

In her heartbreaking email, Jolie calls Chateau Miraval Winery "the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family".

An email Angelina Jolie sent to ex Brad Pitt recently resurfaced on TikTok, Entertainment Tonight reports, amid the couple's ongoing legal dispute.



Once Hollywood's 'it' couple, the A-listers divorced in 2016, days after a fight on a plane with their kids. Details of the explosive encounter have since made headlines as the two continue to battle it out over custody of their six children and shared assets, including a shared winery.

The January 2021 email, which ET has since found in court documents, reveals Jolie's emotional and heartbreaking account as she opens up about her decision to sell her share in Chateau Miraval Winery.

"It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother's memory," Jolie wrote in the email. "A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago."

She then added, referring to Pitt's alcohol abuse: "But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family - and a business that is centred around alcohol. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email."

Jolie also spoke of the 2016 incident, which she'd go on to allege "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face", saying: "I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that."

Jolie sold her share in the winery earlier this year, resulting in Pitt suing her.

Jolie's former company, Nouvel, has since filed a $250 million lawsuit against Pitt, claiming the actor is waging a "vindictive war" against them and his ex-wife, while accusing him of squandering the vineyard's assets on vanity projects and saying he "looted" its valuable trademarks.



