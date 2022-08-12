Anne Heche 'not expected to survive', says family





Anne Heche is not expected to survive her injury following a fiery crash last week.

A representative for her family said in a statement that she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said that the crash is being investigated as a felony DUI.

A representative for Anne Heche said that she is not expected to survive.

The actor is in a coma following a car crash last Friday. On Tuesday, a representative denied previous reports that Heche was in a stable condition.

The 53-year-old crashed her car into a garage before driving off and ploughing into a house in Los Angeles, resulting in a massive fire.

On Thursday, Heche's family gave an update on her condition via a representative.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," reports People.

According to the statement, Heche is being kept on life support to determine if her organs are viable as she has long wanted to donate her organs.

The family also thanked the staff caring for Heche at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and everyone for their support and prayers for her recovery.

The statement added: "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."





Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Matthew Cruz said the crash is being investigated as a felony DUI, reports Sky News.



Cruz added that preliminary blood tests "did show signs of narcotics."

Sources in the police department told TMZ that cocaine and fentanyl were also found in her blood drawn after she was admitted to the hospital.

However, more testing needs to be done to determine if they were in her system before the crash, as fentanyl is sometimes used in hospitals and could have been administered in her treatment, sources added.



