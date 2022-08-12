1h ago

add bookmark

Anne Heche 'not expected to survive', says family

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Anne Heche is not expected to survive her injury following a fiery crash last week.
  • A representative for her family said in a statement that she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.
  • On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said that the crash is being investigated as a felony DUI.

A representative for Anne Heche said that she is not expected to survive.

The actor is in a coma following a car crash last Friday. On Tuesday, a representative denied previous reports that Heche was in a stable condition.

The 53-year-old crashed her car into a garage before driving off and ploughing into a house in Los Angeles, resulting in a massive fire.

On Thursday, Heche's family gave an update on her condition via a representative.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," reports People.

According to the statement, Heche is being kept on life support to determine if her organs are viable as she has long wanted to donate her organs.

The family also thanked the staff caring for Heche at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and everyone for their support and prayers for her recovery.

The statement added: "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."


Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Matthew Cruz said the crash is being investigated as a felony DUI, reports Sky News.

Cruz added that preliminary blood tests "did show signs of narcotics."

Sources in the police department told TMZ that cocaine and fentanyl were also found in her blood drawn after she was admitted to the hospital.

However, more testing needs to be done to determine if they were in her system before the crash, as fentanyl is sometimes used in hospitals and could have been administered in her treatment, sources added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anne hechecelebrities
For subscribers
9 Charlize Theron movie transformations

11 Aug

9 Charlize Theron movie transformations
We speak to Colin Farrell

10 Aug

We speak to Colin Farrell
DJ Zinhle on life in the spotlight

10 Aug

DJ Zinhle on life in the spotlight
Wildlife filmmaker Bonné de Bod on her new show

10 Aug

Wildlife filmmaker Bonné de Bod on her new show
Read more here
Showmax
Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»

2h ago

Horror is his formula in HBO's The Baby»
Stream weekly new episodes of The Wife: Behind The Veil»

2h ago

Stream weekly new episodes of The Wife: Behind The Veil»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

2h ago

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
No one is safe on Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau»

10 Aug

No one is safe on Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo